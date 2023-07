Manager Kevin Cash expects McClanahan to make "very close to a normal start" Monday night against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClanahan hasn't fired more than 66 pitches in a game in over a month, but Cash feels the southpaw is healthy and ready to handle a normal start, if efficient. McClanahan's last start took place June 30 against the Mariners before landing on the 15-day injured list with mid-back tightness.