Rays manager Kevin Cash said last week that he's confident McClanahan (back) will be ready to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible to start Sunday's game in Kansas City, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClanahan was placed on the IL with mid-back tightness July 1, one day after he was limited to a season-low three innings in a start in Seattle. The injury kept him from making his final turn before the All-Star break and also prevented him from pitching in the Midsummer Classic, but he was able to play catch last week without any discomfort and has presumably continued to improve in the days that followed. McClanahan may throw a bullpen session Thursday or Friday before the Rays officially confirm that he'll take the hill for the final game of the series in Kansas City.