McClanahan (7-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks over six innings against the Yankees. He struck out seven.

McClanahan allowed only three hits, but two of those were homers -- a solo blast to Aaron Judge in the bottom of the first and a three-run shot to Kyle Higashioka in the fifth. However, the left-hander was still able to get through six-plus innings while striking out at least seven for a seventh consecutive start. During that stretch, McClanahan sports a 0.98 ERA with a 58:6 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for a rematch with the Yankees on Monday.