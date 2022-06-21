McClanahan allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings against the Yankees on Monday. He did not factor in the decision.

McClanahan served up a first-inning solo shot to Anthony Rizzo but did not allow any runs for the remainder of his outing. He notched 16 swinging strikes and racked up eight punchouts but had to settle for a no-decision as Yankees ace Gerrit Cole carried a no-hitter into the eighth frame. McClanahan has allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine consecutive starts and has posted a 1.26 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 71:9 K:BB while collecting six wins over that span. He ranks third in the majors with a 1.81 ERA on the season.