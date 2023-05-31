McClanahan (8-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Cubs. He struck out seven.

In his 12th start of the season, McClanahan took his first loss despite allowing just two runs. McClanahan has been on a tear to start the season, allowing more than two runs just once all year, earning a 2.07 ERA, and 1.15 WHIP to pair with a 10.6 K/9. On top of leading MLB in wins, McClanahan boasts the third-lowest ERA, fourth-most quality starts and fifth-most strikeouts among starters.