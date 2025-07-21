Rays' Shane McClanahan: Next rehab start could be in peril
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rays manager Kevin Cash said that McClanahan (triceps) "felt OK, nothing great" during a 10-pitch bullpen session Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The bullpen session came after McClanahan served up two home runs and recorded only two outs in his last rehab start with Triple-A Durham on Friday. The southpaw is tentatively scheduled for another rehab outing Thursday, but Cash indicated that that start isn't locked in, saying Monday of McClanahan that "we'll see how he comes in tomorrow." McClanahan has been sidelined all season with a nerve issue in his pitching arm, and his status remains unclear.
