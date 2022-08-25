McClanahan did not allow a run on four hits and one walk over six innings with nine strikeouts in an extra-innings victory against the Angels. He did not factor in the decision.

The southpaw returned to form Wednesday, firing his first scoreless outing in 12 starts dating back to June 9 and the most strikeouts in a game since July 2. He was in command all night, throwing 62 of 90 pitches for strikes and allowing just five runners on base. The Cy Young contender lowered his ERA to 2.20 and will look to keep the momentum going in his next scheduled start against Miami next week.