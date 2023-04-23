McClanahan did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over six innings during a 4-3 win over the White Sox in extras. He struck out 10.

McClanahan struck out a season-high 10 but allowed solo home runs to Eloy Jimenez and Yasmani Grandal, marking the first long balls he's surrendered this year. However, the left-hander was still in line for the win until the White Sox tied the game at 3-3 in the eight inning. McClanahan has given up two or fewer runs in each of his first five starts this season and currently sports a 1.86 ERA with a 37:10 K:BB through 29 innings.