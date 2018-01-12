Rays' Steven Souza: Avoids arbitration with Tampa Bay

Souza agreed to a one-year, $3.55 million deal with the Rays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.

This was the first year Souza was an arbitration-eligible player, and the outfielder collected a $3 million raise heading into the 2018 season. He slashed .239/.351/.459 with career highs in home runs (30), RBI (78), stolen bases (16), doubles (21) and runs (78) as a full-time starter in 2017. He will be a consistent presence in right field for Tampa Bay next year, and provides a safe option in the fantasy realm.