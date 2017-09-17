Play

Rays' Steven Souza: Sitting out Sunday

Souza is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.

Since returning from a leg injury Sept. 12, Souza has been dismal at the plate. Over the four games since he's gone 0-for-15 and struck out eight times. With Souza out Sunday, Peter Bourjos will start in right field and hit second.

