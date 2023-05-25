Glasnow (oblique) is listed as the Rays' probable pitcher for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

That's the day where Glasnow's name had been written down in pencil and it appears now it can be written in ink. Glasnow was superb during his rehab assignment while coming back from an oblique injury, yielding just one run while posting a 20:5 K:BB over 13.1 innings covering four starts. He got his pitch count up to 67 in his final rehab outing, so he won't be available for a full workload Saturday.