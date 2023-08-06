Franco went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Franco swatted his 15th home run of the season to put the Rays up 10-6 in the eighth inning. The 22-year-old shortstop has been on an absolute tear at the plate over the last 10 days, posting a .358 batting average while hitting four home runs, driving in five and scoring 9 runs in 41 plate appearances. Franco's recent hot bat has propelled the Rays to three straight series wins, as he's looked to have potentially turned a corner entering the final stretch of the season.