Franco (shoulder) will return to the lineup for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, batting second and playing shortstop, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco hadn't played since Tuesday due to a minor left shoulder injury. He was set to return Friday but had to wait one more day after that game got rained out. It's possible the Rays won't ask him to start twice in one day immediately after his return, but he'll be taking part in at least one contest, squaring off against Garrett Whitlock.