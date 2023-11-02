Watch Now:

Franco was activated Thursday from administrative leave, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This is merely a procedural move, as administrative leave is only applicable during the season and the World Series came to an end Wednesday. Franco is still under investigation from both authorities in the Dominican Republic and Major League Baseball following allegations that emerged this summer involving inappropriate relationships with minors. Topkin notes that Franco's "status to return to playing remains unchanged and uncertain."

More News