Franco will sit Thursday and at least Friday as well due to the way he handles his frustrations and for not being a better teammate, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Per Topkin's report, manager Kevin Cash said Franco "is a good kid" and the team hopes to work with him to improve. Franco is hitting .250 with one home run and four steals in 17 games this month, and he has uncharacteristically struck out at a 40 percent clip over the last three games. Taylor Walls is starting at shortstop Thursday.