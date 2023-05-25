Franco went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, one run scored and one steal in Wednesday's 7-3 victory over the Blue Jays.

Franco singled in his first at-bat and scored the first run of the game on an RBI knock by Isaac Paredes. The shortstop walked his next time up and proceeded to steal second but was stranded to end the second inning. He added run-scoring singles in the fourth and eighth to extend Tampa Bay's lead, marking his fifth game with at least three hits this season. Franco has been as advertised to start 2023, slashing .286/.347/.480 with seven home runs, 25 RBI, 28 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.