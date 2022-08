Franco (wrist) is not in the lineup Thursday for Triple-A Durham, according to play-by-play announcer Patrick Kinas.

Franco will sit for a second straight day while undergoing treatment on his sore wrist. According to Durham manager Brady Williams, Franco's absence is "more about pain tolerance and being pain-free" while swinging than anything else. It's unclear when Franco will take the field next, but it's a good sign that he has not been recalled from his rehab assignment.