Franco (wrist) could be activated as soon as Friday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
According to president of baseball operations Erik Neander, Wednesday's rehab game was a big step for Franco after his progress seemed to stall in Monday's rehab game. He is 6-for-11 with a double, a walk and zero strikeouts in three rehab games for Durham.
