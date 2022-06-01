Franco (quadriceps), who was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Tuesday, said he hopes to rejoin the active roster in about two weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco also indicated his absence could be longer as his rehab process goes day-by-day, but at this point there's hope he won't be sidelined much beyond the 10-day minimum. Taylor Walls should work as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop in the meantime, with Vidal Brujan and Isaac Paredes likely to see more time between second and third base.