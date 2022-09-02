Franco (wrist) said Friday that he feels "super good" and believes he is nearing a return, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

He is scheduled to hit during batting practice Friday and started hitting in batting practice at the beginning of this week. If all continues to go well, Franco said he expects to go to Triple-A Durham for a few rehab games. This in't a concrete timeline via the team, but it sounds like Franco could be activated sometime next week.