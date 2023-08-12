Franco walloped a walk-off home run in Friday's 9-8 victory over the Guardians.

The Rays' bullpen blew a three-run lead in the top of the ninth inning, but Franco saved their bacon by depositing Nick Sandlin's third pitch of the bottom of the frame over the right-field wall. It was the first walk-off home run of Franco's young career. He also added two singles, a walk and his 30th stolen base of the season in this one. Now with 17 long balls on the year, Franco has an excellent shot at a 20-30 campaign.