Franco is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Reds, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Franco will take a seat after he went 1-for-7 with a walk and a strikeout over the first two games of the series. Taylor Walls will replace him at shortstop and bat eighth in the rubber match against Cincinnati.
