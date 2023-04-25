Franco went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 8-3 win over Houston.

The 22-year-old shortstop didn't just dominate offensively either, as he made an incredible barehanded catch on a dead sprint into foul territory that required him to cover 96 feet in a little over five seconds. Franco is emerging as a superstar in 2023, slashing .318/.388/.580 through 22 games with four homers, five steals, 13 runs and 14 RBI, and the only thing standing between him and a potential 30-30 campaign could be his ability to stay healthy.