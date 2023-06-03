Franco will be absent from the lineup for the evening portion of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox due to a hamstring injury, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Franco returned from a minor shoulder injury in the afternoon contest and looked healthy, grabbing three hits and scoring a pair of runs while stealing his 21st base of the year. He wasn't removed from the game at any point but evidently picked up at least another minor knock. It remains to be see whether or not this particular issue will require a trip to the injured list. Taylor Walls will move to shortstop for Saturday's nightcap, with Isaac Paredes entering the lineup at third base.