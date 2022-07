Franco's early exit Saturday against the Reds was due to discomfort in his right hand and wrist, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco has already missed nearly a month due to injury this season, though that was for an unrelated quadriceps issue. The Rays seem concerned that this latest injury could require a trip to the injured list as well, as he's already been ruled out for Sunday's series finale and will visit a doctor Monday.