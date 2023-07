Franco is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay will withhold two of its top hitters from the lineup for the series finale in Franco and Randy Arozarena, with both players seemingly just receiving maintenance for the day game after a night game. Taylor Walls will fill in at shortstop and bat eighth in place of Franco, who went 0-for-7 with a walk between the first two games of the series.