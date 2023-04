Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters that Franco underwent a root canal before Tuesday's game against the Reds but is in the lineup and feeling better, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco played through his tooth issue Monday and 0-for-4 against the Reds in Great American Ballpark. The shortstop is hitting second against Nick Lodolo and Cincinnati and has complied a .300/.347/.586 slash with four homers and three steals over 70 at-bats in 17 games.