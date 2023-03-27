Franco said Monday that his sore right quadricep has responded well to treatment, and he expects to be ready for to go for the Rays' season opener Thursday versus the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "I feel good, thank God, and I'm ready to start on Thursday," Franco said.

Elaborating further on the nature of his injury, Franco added that he believes his quad issue is more along the lines of tightness than a strain, and after a few more days of treatment, he should be ready to handle an everyday role at shortstop. The 22-year-old won't be available for Monday's Grapefruit League finale versus the Yankees and will finish the spring season with a .300/.417/.700 slash line to go with two home runs and a stolen base in nine games.