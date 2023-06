Franco went 0-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Twins.

Franco went hitless for the first time in his last 11 starts, though his performance was still notable because he swiped his 22nd bag of the season. It was his first stolen base attempt since returning from a minor hamstring injury May 5. In addition to his speed, Franco has also matched his highest homer total in a single season with seven across only 265 plate appearances.