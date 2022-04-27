Franco went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in an 8-4 loss Tuesday against the Mariners.

Franco homered off Matt Koch in the seventh inning. The homer ended an 0-for-12 mini-slump that saw his batting average drop below .350 for the first time all season. There's little to worry about, as the 21-year-old has homered four times in the last six games and has 12 extra-base hits in 16 appearances. Despite striking out twice Tuesday, the shortstop has only fanned seven times in 71 plate appearances this year.