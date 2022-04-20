Franco went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and a double in the victory over the Cubs on Tuesday.

After missing Monday's loss with quadriceps tightness, Franco returned with a bang and produced his second consecutive multi-hit performance. The shortstop took the Cub's starter Justin Steele deep for a two-run shot in the top of the third before later adding both a double in the fifth and a single in the ninth. The long ball was his first of the campaign and he is now batting an impressive .404 with seven extra-base hits.