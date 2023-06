Franco went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Saturday against the Royals.

Franco returned to the lineup after sitting out the team's prior two games for disciplinary purposes. He quickly made amends by going deep in his first at-bat to tally his ninth homer of the season and only second long ball since May 10. Despite that downturn in production, Franco has maintained an impressive .352 wOBA and 131 wRC+ across 322 plate appearances on the campaign.