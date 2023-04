Franco went 2-for-4 with one homer, three RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

The Rays were being no hit entering the seventh inning. Franco ended that with a solo shot off Lance Lynn. He singled later in the inning and had two hits, three RBI and two runs all in the Rays' 10-run seventh inning. Franco's OPS is at .909 this season and he is closing in on his career high of eight steals with six this year.