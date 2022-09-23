Franco went 2-for-5 with one double, three RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 10-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Franco knocked in Jonathan Aranda with a two-out single in the second inning before coming around to score on a single from Randy Arozarena in the following at-bat. In his next at-bat the star shortstop ripped a double to deep center field that drove in Aranda for a second time, along with Taylor Walls. Franco is now riding a nine-game hitting streak, hitting .333 over that stretch with three doubles, five RBI and three runs scored.