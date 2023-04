Franco went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, three RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Tigers.

Franco was a key part of the Rays' 12-run offensive outburst Saturday, with his first contribution coming on an RBI single in the third frame. He then knocked a double in the seventh frame which drove in two more runs. Franco has gotten off to a hot start this season, collecting five hits in his first eight at-bats, including three going for extra bases.