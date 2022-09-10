Franco went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 4-2 victory over the Yankees.

All of Tampa's four runs were scored via doubles, with Franco having a hand in al four. He scored on both of Randy Arozarena's doubles - one in the first inning and one in the fourth. The shortstop hit his own double in the fourth that scored Yandy Diaz and Ji-Man Choi. This was Franco's first game since July 9 and he picked up right where he left off. After the three-hit game, the young star is slashing .267/.313/.409.