Franco went 3-for-5 with three doubles, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's victory over the Red Sox.

Franco continued his hot start, hitting three doubles and swiping his third base this year. The 22-year-old shortstop has now hit safely in 10 of the first 12 games of the season and is slashing .340/.377/.720 through 50 at-bats. While it's unlikely he'll maintain this torrid pace, at least early on this appears to have the makings of a breakout season.