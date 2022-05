Franco was removed from Tuesday's game against the Angels with an apparent injury, Bally Sports Sun reports.

Franco grounded out to second base during the fourth inning, and he exited the contest after appearing to pull up while running to first base. The Rays were already trailing 8-0 by that point, so the Rays could have simply removed the 21-year-old for precautionary reasons. Franco should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.