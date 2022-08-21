Franco was pulled off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Sunday after experiencing lingering soreness in his surgically-repaired right wrist while swinging the bat, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After starting the rehab assignment at Durham on Tuesday, Franco appeared in just one game before the Rays opted to have him rest for a few days with the hope that it provide sufficient time for the pain in his wrist to dissipate. However, the four consecutive days off apparently weren't enough to resolve the issue, so Franco will head back to the team's facility in St. Petersburg for further treatment. Since he hasn't played for the big club since July 9, Franco will likely need to head back to a minor-league affiliate for game action at some point before being activated from the 10-day injured list, but it's unclear when he might be able to do in light of the setback.