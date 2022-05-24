Franco is still considered somewhat day-to-day with a quadriceps issue despite the fact the he's in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco is in the lineup Tuesday after missing the last two games, but it sounds as though the Rays expect to keep managing the issue going forward. Expect a few more off days for the young shortstop than normal over the next week or so, but a trip to the injured list seems unlikely given that Franco was cleared to start Tuesday's contest.