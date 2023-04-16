Franco has been moved from shortstop to designated hitter Sunday against the Blue Jays after telling the Tampa Bay staff he slept on the shoulder wrong, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Franco remaining in the starting lineup, it appears this is more precautionary than a significant injury at this stage. The Tampa Bay lineup remains the same in order but with Taylor Walls now playing shortstop, Harold Ramirez lined up in left, Vidal Brujan taking over at third and Luke Raley now in right field.