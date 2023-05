Franco went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks and thefts in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Franco didn't get a hit in the contest, but he took advantage of a pair of walks by swiping second base after each one. The shortstop has racked up seven thefts over his past 10 games, and he hasn't been caught attempting to steal over that span. On the season, Franco's 14 stolen bases are tied for third-most in the majors.