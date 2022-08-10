Franco (wrist) could be ready to resume taking live batting practice as soon as Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Just under a month after getting surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his right wrist, Franco appears to be roughly in line with where the Rays had hoped he would be up to this point in his recovery. He'll likely hit off a tee or take dry swings over the next few days as the Rays look to gauge whether he's fit to face live pitching this weekend. If Franco does get the green light to take BP, he could be cleared to start throwing and taking part in fielding work next week. Franco was expected to be sidelined for 5-to-8 weeks at the time of his surgery, so he would seemingly have a shot at being ready to return from the IL by the end of August.