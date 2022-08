Franco (wrist) is nearing a rehab assignment that will begin with the Rays' Florida Complex League team, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco recently began running, playing catch and hitting off a tee. He'll begin the next step towards a return in the coming days, though no exact date was provided. It's unclear how long Franco's rehab assignment may last, but a return during the team's upcoming weekend series against the Royals seems possible.