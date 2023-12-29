Franco failed to respond to a summons filed in the Dominican Republic to address allegations that he had inappropriate relationships with minors, Juan Arturo Recio of ESPN.com reports.

Franco had been summoned by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents for questioning Thursday morning. At least two people have filed legal action against the Rays shortstop and, according to Recio, Franco is also under investigation for an alleged third relationship with a minor. Additionally, the Associated Press has reported that Franco recently fired his legal team. To this point, no criminal charges have been filed against Franco. Even if that remains the case, he is likely facing a suspension from Major League Baseball.