Franco (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 22-year-old sat out Game 2 of Saturday's twin bill due to the hamstring injury he picked up during the matinee, and it's not a major surprise the Rays will give him at least one full day to rest up. The severity of the injury has yet to be disclosed, so it's unclear if Franco is expected to miss much time. Taylor Walls will make another start at shortstop Sunday for Tampa Bay.