Rays' Wander Franco: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Franco is absent from the Rays' lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's Franco's first day off this month after he played each of the last 15 contests. Taylor Walls will be at shortstop.
