Franco was removed from Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays with a jammed left hand, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco was being examined by the training staff and was flexing his left hand in the dugout prior to being lifted for a pinch hitter during the eighth inning. Manager Kevin Cash indicated the young shortstop was removed as a precautionary measure since the Rays were already trailing 6-1. Tampa Bay has a scheduled day off Monday, so Franco will have an extra day to recover ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Cleveland.