Franco (quadriceps) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list either Sunday or Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco appeared in his fifth rehab game Friday with Triple-A Durham, and he's rejoining the big-league club Saturday to be evaluated before potentially being activated. The 21-year-old could be back for Sunday's series finale versus Pittsburgh, but the team may opt to take advantage of Monday's scheduled day off and instead give him an extra day before reinstating him ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Milwaukee.