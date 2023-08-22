Franco has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

He had been on the restricted list in a mutual agreement between the Rays and the player but has now been shifted to administrative leave as the league and authorities in the Dominican Republic continue their investigations into Franco's alleged inappropriate relationships with minors. There is no set length for a player's stint on administrative leave, as MLB typically can extend it on a week-by-week basis until the investigation has been completed. Franco will continue to be paid and accrue service time while on leave.